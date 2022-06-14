Left Menu

India to recruit soldiers for four-year service periods, minister says

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India will recruit soldiers for four-year service periods, after which a quarter will be brought into regular service, as it looks to deploy younger and fitter troops, the defense minister and military officials said on Tuesday.

The recruitment process for personnel below officer rank between the ages of 17 and a half to 21 years will begin in the next three months, an official said.

