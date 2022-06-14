Left Menu

German howitzers soon to be ready for use in Ukraine - minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:41 IST
German howitzers soon to be ready for use in Ukraine - minister
Christine Lambrecht Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

The training of Ukrainian troops on German howitzers will soon be completed, paving the way for the use of the weapons in the war in Ukraine, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.

"The training on the Panzerhaubitze 2000 will soon be completed so that it can be used in battle in Ukraine," she told reporters during a visit to a military base in the western German town of Rheinbach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

