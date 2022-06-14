Left Menu

No restriction for elephant adoption for non-commercial purposes: HC

The Karnataka High Court has held that there is no restriction for adoption of elephants that are in private ownership for non-commercial purposes. The court was hearing a public interest litigation by M S Murali challenging the adoption of four elephants from Karnataka by a temple in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Karnataka High Court has held that there is no restriction for the adoption of elephants that are in private ownership for non-commercial purposes. The court was hearing a public interest litigation by M S Murali challenging the adoption of four elephants from Karnataka by a temple in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Radhe Krishna Temple Welfare Trust, which has adopted these elephants, submitted to the court that the trust was formed for the welfare of animals.

The elephants were being treated properly and used only for religious rituals on the temple premises, the Trust said. The HC dismissed the petition stating that under Section 49 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, live elephants can be given in adoption for purposes other than commercial activities.

The trust was taking care of the elephants and there was no need for official adoption papers, it said. The petition had prayed for the government to take over elephants in private custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

