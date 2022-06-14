Left Menu

Bloomberg says its Chinese staffer has been released

The news agency said it has not been able to contact Fan since her release. Fan was last seen in December 2020 being escorted from her apartment building by plainclothes security officials. She was formally arrested in July 2021 on suspicion of committing crimes endangering national security.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:05 IST
China has released Bloomberg news staffer Haze Fan on bail, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing the Chinese embassy in the United States. The news agency said it has not been able to contact Fan since her release.

Fan was last seen in December 2020 being escorted from her apartment building by plainclothes security officials. She was formally arrested in July 2021 on suspicion of committing crimes endangering national security. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

