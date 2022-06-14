Left Menu

French government: possible Macron visit to Ukraine is 'option' but nothing decided yet

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:09 IST
French government: possible Macron visit to Ukraine is 'option' but nothing decided yet
Olivia Gregoire Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

The possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine's capital Kyiv is one of "several options" that are on the table at present, although no firm decision has been taken on this yet, said government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire.

German paper Bild am Sonntag reported earlier this month that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would travel to Kyiv on Thursday with Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Macron has sought to maintain dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began, but that stance has been criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022