Ukraine has enough ammunition but needs long-range weapons -Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:22 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's military has enough ammunition and weapons, but needs more long-range weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Danish journalists on Tuesday.

"We have enough weapons. What we don't have enough of are the weapons that really hit the range that we need to reduce the advantage of the Russian Federation's equipment," Zelenskiy said at an online press briefing organized by Danish publishing house Berlingske Media.

