Left Menu

Mobile phones, dongle seized from Kotbalwal jail in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:29 IST
Mobile phones, dongle seized from Kotbalwal jail in Jammu
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have seized mobile phones and an internet dongle from the high-security Kot Bhalwal Central Jail on the outskirts of the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizures were made during a routine checking of the prison by the jail officials, they said.

Four mobiles and an internet dongle were hidden in a polythene bag near a washroom of a barrack, the officials said.

Authorities are investigating the matter and are checking the CCTV footage, they said.

The mobile phones have been handed over to the cyber crime department for further investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CCTV

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022