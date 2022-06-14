Man killed by friends after heated argument in Punjab's Ludhiana

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by two friends following a heated argument in the Dugri area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kuldip Singh, a resident of Jawaddi village, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ludhiana) Rajesh Sharma said.

On Monday, Singh, along with his two friends, who belonged to the same Jawaddi village, went to buy food when a heated argument broke out between them, Sharma said.

The two allegedly attacked Singh with sharp-edged weapons and killed him, he said The accused have been identified, the ACP said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

