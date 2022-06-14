Left Menu

MP PWD engineer held for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

Lokayuktas Special Police Establishment SPE on Tuesday nabbed an executive engineer of Madhya Pradeshs Public Works Department PWD for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a contractor in Bhopal, an official said. PWDs Executive Engineer SC Verma was held while he was accepting Rs 40,000 in his office in Jawahar Chowk locality, said Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas.

MP PWD engineer held for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe
Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) on Tuesday nabbed an executive engineer of Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Department (PWD) for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a contractor in Bhopal, an official said. PWD's Executive Engineer SC Verma was held while he was accepting Rs 40,000 in his office in Jawahar Chowk locality, said Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas. A Rajgarh-based contractor had complained that Verma had demanded Rs one lakh ''commission'' for releasing the security deposit kept against a contract work and clearing the bill payment, he said. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Vyas added.

