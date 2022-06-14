Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K’s Kulgam
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
The gunfight took place in the Mishipora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
The exchange of fire was going on, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.
