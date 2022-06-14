Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K’s Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the Mishipora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

The exchange of fire was going on, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

