Father-son duo killed in UP's Deoria

A man and his elder son were killed and his younger son was critically injured after they were attacked while sleeping by an unidentified miscreant in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shahid Ali (50) and Nazeer (22), they said.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said Ali had an argument with someone on phone on Monday following which later in the night an unidentified miscreant attacked him and his sons with a sharp-edged weapon while they were sleeping.

While Ali and Nazeer died on the spot, his other son Sonu (20) was taken to the district hospital by his family members.

Prima facie, the attack was an outcome of personal enmity, the SP said, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

