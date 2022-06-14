BRIEF-WHO Says Mass Vaccination Is Not Required Nor Recommended For Monkeypox At This Time - Statement

* WHO SAYS MASS VACCINATION IS NOT REQUIRED NOR RECOMMENDED FOR MONKEYPOX AT THIS TIME - STATEMENT

* WHO ON MONKEYPOX SAYS THE SUPPLY OF VACCINES IS LIMITED AND ACCESS STRATEGIES ARE UNDER DISCUSSION. * WHO SAYS DECISIONS ON USE OF SMALLPOX OR MONKEYPOX VACCINES SHOULD BE BASED ON A FULL ASSESSMENT OF RISKS AND BENEFITS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS

