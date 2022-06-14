Scoreboard: Third T20I India vs South Africa
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and South Africa here on Tuesday. India Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c and b Maharaj57 Ishan Kishan c R Hendricks b Pretorius54 Shreyas Iyer c Nortje b Shamsi14 Rishabh Pant c Bavuma b Pretorius6 Hardik Pandya not out 31 Dinesh Karthik c Parnell b Rabada 6 Axar Patel not out 5 Extras: (LB-4,W-2) 6 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-128, 3-131, 4-143, 5-158.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-31-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-32-0, Anrich Nortje 2-0-23-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-29-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-36-1, Keshav Maharaj 2-0-24-1. (MORE) PTI APA APA APA
