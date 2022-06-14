Left Menu

J'khand Police releases posters of Ranchi violence accused; urges people to help identify them

Jharkhand Police on Tuesday released posters of those allegedly involved in the June 10 violent protests in Ranchi over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad and urged people to help identify them.The move comes a day after Governor Ramesh Bais summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials at Raj Bhavan and during the meeting, raised questions as to why preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd were not taken during the agitation in which two people were killed and two dozen injured.We have released photographs of people involved in the violence, seeking public support for their identification.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The move comes a day after Governor Ramesh Bais summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials at Raj Bhavan and during the meeting, raised questions as to why preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd were not taken during the agitation in which two people were killed and two dozen injured.

''We have released photographs of people involved in the violence, seeking public support for their identification. Several suspects have been detained so far,'' Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI.

Efforts are underway to identify around 30 people whose photographs have been released, he said. Sources said the posters were released after an elaborate exercise involving technical experts and photojournalists.

Police officials' numbers and rewards for providing information about the whereabouts of the violent protesters were mentioned in the posters. Bais had questioned why police personnel were not wearing protective gear during the protests, how many arrests were made and what action was taken against rumour-mongers. He asked police to release posters of those involved in the violent protests so that they can be identified.

He had also raised questions as to why water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas were not used to control the situation.

The director general of police had informed Bais that as per an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report, a turnout of only 150 people was expected during the protest. However, thousands of people had taken part in the violent protest.

