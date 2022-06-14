2 Delhi-based snatchers held after gunfight with Noida cops

Two Delhi-based men allegedly engaged in street crimes like snatching mobile phones and other valuables from people were arrested after a gunfight with the police in Noida on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, suffered injuries in cross-firing during the gunfight that took place in Sector 62, under the Sector 58 police station area, they said.

Accused Aftab and Suraj, both residents of Gharoli in East Delhi, were taken in custody and sent to a hospital for treatment, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh, who reached the encounter spot with ACP Rajneesh Verma.

“Police teams carry out patrolling in various areas of the city to prevent street crimes. As part of the schedule, the officials of Sector 58 police station were on patrol when they spotted two suspicious-looking men who were on a motorcycle,” Singh said.

When gestured to stop for inquiry, the duo sped away and fired at the police team. However, they got injured in retaliatory firing, he said.

“When identified, the two emerged to be noted snatchers who were active in the border areas of Noida. When their bag was checked, we found seven mobile phones. They have admitted to having snatched these phones from random people earlier this morning,” Singh said.

The details of these snatched mobile phones are being verified and police have also come to know of some more people associated with this gang, the officer said.

The motorcycle used by the duo was stolen from Mayur Vihar in Delhi and has been impounded, Singh said.

Police have seized illegal country-made pistols along with some ammunition from the duo, he said, adding that an FIR is being lodged.

