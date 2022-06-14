EOW raids Indore civic body employee, unearths assets worth Rs 2.25 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday raided the premises linked to an employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and discovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.25 crore allegedly belonging to him, including a school, an official said.

EOW teams of the state police raided three places, including the house and government office of Mukesh Pandey (53), a Class 3 employee of the IMC currently posted as PA to Bhavya Mittal, an additional municipal commissioner, Superintendent of Police (EOW) Dhananjay Shah said.

He said Pandey had earlier worked in different capacities in the IMC.

Shah said the raids led to the discovery of documents showing ownership of a two-storey house, a school and four land plots in the name of Pandey and his wife in the city.

The SP said gold jewellery worth about Rs 8 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh in cash were also recovered from the premises of Pandey.

“Assets worth Rs 2.25 crore were found in the raids, while his total income from salary and allowances during his 26 years of service in the municipal corporation has been estimated at Rs 55 lakh. Obviously, the value of these properties is much more than the legitimate income drawn by the municipal employee,'' he said.

