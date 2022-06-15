U.S. State Dept became aware of extension of Griner's detention through media
The U.S. State Department became aware, through media reports, of Russia's extension of the pre-trial detention of American basketball player Brittney Griner, department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, while repeating calls for her release.
Price made the comments at a regular press briefing. Russia's TASS news agency reported that Griner's detention had been extended to July 2 at the request of investigators.
