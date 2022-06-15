Two minors taken into custody after objectionable post on social media sparks tension

Two minors were taken into custody for objectionable post on social media that sparked tension at Kumardhubi, about 46 km from Dhanbad town, police said on Wednesday.

The minors allegedly posted objectionable post against a particular community on social media on Tuesday that went viral leading to tension in the area under the jurisdiction of Kumardhubi police station, Nirsa Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pitamber Singh Khawar said.

Kumardhubi police took swift action to control the situation by taking both the minors into custody on Tuesday night for interrogation and assured the agitating people to take legal action against them, the SDPO said.

The police has an started an investigation and ''the (minors) mobile phones have been seized'', said Lalan Prasad Sashing officer in-charge of Kumardhubi police station.

As the post became viral on Tuesday evening, members of a particular community stormed the house of both the accused alleging that their religious sentiments have been hurt.

Social activist Mustkin informed Kumardhubi police about the situation, police said. The police reached the area immediately and picked up one of the accused from his house. Later on another accused also surrendered in the police station, they said.

The agitating community members reached Kumardhubi police station and demanded action against the accused.

One Javed Akhtar lodged a written complaint in the police station against both the accused alleging that sentiments of community members have been hit by the social media posts of both the boys.

