Romanian president says EU should grant Ukraine EU candidate status
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Granting Ukraine candidate status for the European Union is the correct call, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, adding that a decision may come by the end of June.
"In my opinion, the candidate status must be granted as soon as possible, it is a correct solution from a moral, economic, and security perspective," he said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Romanian
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Klaus Iohannis
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Open: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek progresses to QF, defeats China's Zheng Qinwen
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-Swiatek extinguishes Zheng's fire to reach French Open last eight and more
Bopanna-Middelkoop enter maiden French Open men's doubles semifinals
At French Open, Swiatek loses set, extends match win streak
Soccer-Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments