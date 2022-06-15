Romanian president says EU should grant Ukraine EU candidate status

Granting Ukraine candidate status for the European Union is the correct call, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, adding that a decision may come by the end of June.

"In my opinion, the candidate status must be granted as soon as possible, it is a correct solution from a moral, economic, and security perspective," he said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

