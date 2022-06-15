Left Menu

Romanian president says EU should grant Ukraine EU candidate status

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:41 IST
Klaus Iohannis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Romania

Granting Ukraine candidate status for the European Union is the correct call, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, adding that a decision may come by the end of June.

"In my opinion, the candidate status must be granted as soon as possible, it is a correct solution from a moral, economic, and security perspective," he said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

