KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 16:58 IST
Kolkata,June 15(PTI): PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal 8300.00-9500.00 Masoor Dal 7800.00-10600.00 Gram Dal 5900.00-6250.00 Gatar Dal 6100.00-6400.00 Matar Dal 6000.00-6200.00 Urad Dal 6000.00-6200.00 Moth Dal 8800.00-9400.00 Arhar Dal 8900.00-9300.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse 2800.00-3200.00 Minikit 3900.00-4600.00 Govind Bhog 6600.00-8000.00 Dehradun 7800.00-11700.00 (rates are including GST) (more)PTI SAM SAM

