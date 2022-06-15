Left Menu

J-K: Explosives recovered from bus in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered explosives in the form of gelatin sticks from a bus carrying an unidentified number of passengers on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, officials said.The explosives were detected during a routine check at Jajjar Kotli along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police spokesperson said. The officials said the bus was coming from Doda to Jammu when it was stopped for checking by a police team.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:20 IST
The explosives were detected during a routine check at Jajjar Kotli along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police spokesperson said. He said that experts from Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were immediately rushed to the scene and the explosive substance was later detonated through a controlled mechanism. "A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Jajjar Kotli police station and further investigation is underway," the spokesperson said. The officials said the bus was coming from Doda to Jammu when it was stopped for checking by a police team. At least two persons were detained for questioning in connection with the presence of the explosive material in the bus along with some detonators, they said.

