PM Johnson says we are deeply concerned about missing UK journalist in Brazil
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was deeply concerned about the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest and the government was working with Brazilian authorities investigating the case.
"Like everybody in this House (of Commons), we're deeply concerned about what may have happened to him. FCDO (Foreign Office) officials are working closely now with the Brazilian authorities," Johnson told lawmakers.
"What we've told the Brazilians is that we stand ready to provide all the support that they may need"
