Thavil artist R Karunamoorthy no more

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:49 IST
Renowned Thavil artist R Karunamoorthy, who played a major role in popularising the barrel-shaped percussion instrument at the 'Nagaswara Kacheri', died due to stomach-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, his family said.

He was 53.

Hailing from Vaikom in Kottayam district, Karunamoorthy has performed in many venues in the country and abroad, winning the hearts of traditional music lovers. Karunamoorthy was bestowed with the prestigious honour ''Asthana Vidwan'' of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam for his meritorious service to traditional Indian Music.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan condoled the demise of Karunamoorthy.

