BRIEF-EMA Starts Of Rolling Review For Adapted Comirnaty COVID-19 Vaccine

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: START OF ROLLING REVIEW FOR ADAPTED COMIRNATY COVID-19 VACCINE: 15/06/2022

* EMA SAYS STARTED ROLLING REVIEW FOR VERSION OF COMIRNATY ADAPTED TO PROVIDE BETTER PROTECTION AGAINST SPECIFIC VARIANT OR VARIANTS OF SARS-COV-2 * EMA: DETAILS ABOUT ADAPTED VACCINE, FOR EXAMPLE WHETHER IT WILL SPECIFICALLY TARGET ONE/MORE SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS OR SUBVARIANTS, ARE NOT YET DEFINED

* EMA SAYS EMA'S REVIEW WILL INITIALLY FOCUS ON CMC DATA FOR THE COMPONENT TARGETING OMICRON SUBVARIANTS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)