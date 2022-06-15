Left Menu

Maha: Unidentified persons kill security guard in Dombivali MIDC

The incident occurred on the intervening night of the Tuesday and Wednesday at a paper product unit when Gyanbahadur Gurus was attacked by unidentified persons who fled with goods worth Rs 1,50,500, a police official said. Further investigation is underway.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old security guard of a company in Dombivali MIDC in Thane district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of the Tuesday and Wednesday at a paper product unit when Gyanbahadur Gurus was attacked by unidentified persons who fled with goods worth Rs 1,50,500, a police official said. Further investigation is underway.

