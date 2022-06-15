Maha: Unidentified persons kill security guard in Dombivali MIDC

A 64-year-old security guard of a company in Dombivali MIDC in Thane district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of the Tuesday and Wednesday at a paper product unit when Gyanbahadur Gurus was attacked by unidentified persons who fled with goods worth Rs 1,50,500, a police official said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)