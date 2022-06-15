Maha: Unidentified persons kill security guard in Dombivali MIDC
The incident occurred on the intervening night of the Tuesday and Wednesday at a paper product unit when Gyanbahadur Gurus was attacked by unidentified persons who fled with goods worth Rs 1,50,500, a police official said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK NSK
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A 64-year-old security guard of a company in Dombivali MIDC in Thane district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of the Tuesday and Wednesday at a paper product unit when Gyanbahadur Gurus was attacked by unidentified persons who fled with goods worth Rs 1,50,500, a police official said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Dombivali MIDC
- PTI COR
- Thane
- Gyanbahadur Gurus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Congress General Secretary resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra Open chess: Smooth start for Amonatov, Lalith Babu
Godrej Veg Oils recognizes top vada pav outlets across 7 cities in Maharashtra under its initiative 'Vada Pav Cha Raja'
Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw appointed BJP in-charge for RS polls in Karnataka, Maharashtra respectively.
Maharashtra records 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in last three months: Health dept. PTI PR