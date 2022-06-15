Left Menu

Jeweller murdered in drunk fight in Rajasthan's Jalore

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:07 IST
A jeweller was allegedly beaten to death by two people in a fight after the three consumed alcohol together in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Wednesday.

Jalore Deputy Superintendent of Police Himmat Charan said the jeweller, Kantilal Soni, was drinking liquor with Ashok Singh at his acquaintance Ranchhod Singh's house in Madri village on Tuesday night.

The trio had a dispute over some issue after which Ashok Singh and Ranchod Singh allegedly killed Johri.

He said the body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the assailants under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said Ashok Singh is being interrogated while a search is on for Ranchhod Singh, the second accused involved in the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

