HC takes up for hearing retd official’s reappointment to assembly secretariat

The issue of reappointment of a retired government officer to the post of Principal Secretary in the Nagaland Assembly Secretariat was taken up for hearing by the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday.

The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) had filed the petition against the extension of service of Dr P J Antony.

The Court has fixed the next hearing for June 21, NASSA vice president Rocus Rino said.

Antony was appointed as secretary of the NLA Secretariat on deputation from the Lok Sabha secretariat on January 2, 2020. He retired from regular service on May 31, 2020. However, he was re-appointed by the state government with the approval of the Cabinet as Commissioner and Secretary (on a contract basis) by upgrading the cadre post of the Secretary for two years w.e.f., 01.06.2020 to 31.05.2022 to head the administration of the NLA Secretariat.

As his contract was due to expire on May 31, 2022, the NASSA submitted a representation dated April 21, 2022, to the assembly Speaker requesting him not to further extend his service.

However, Dr. Antony's service was extended by upgrading his post to Principal Secretary from that of Commissioner and Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat.

Demanding the revocation of the appointment of Dr. P J Antony from the post of Principal Secretary in the Assembly Secretariat by June 13, the Joint Action Committee of the NASSA had submitted a representation to the Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on Thursday.

Irked over the silence of the authorities, the NASSA on Tuesday conducted a poster campaign alongside wearing black badges and continuing its pen-down strike besides disallowing Dr. Antony's entry into the Assembly Secretariat for official duty.

Meanwhile, a seven-member Parliamentary Committee of the state government headed by MLA Chotisuh Sazo as convener called on the NASSA officials in the Assembly Secretariat and requested them to call off the agitation, which has been disrupting the functioning of the NLA Secretariat for 10 days.

The team assured them that an amicable solution would be found within a few days, said Rino.

However, the NASSA vice president claimed that the marathon meeting was "inconclusive".

