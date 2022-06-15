Left Menu

Telangana govt issues notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies of doctors

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:15 IST
Telangana govt issues notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies of doctors
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued a notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies of doctors in the health, medical and family welfare department.

Online applications for the vacancies can be submitted from July 15 to August 14 this year, the state government's Medical Health Services Recruitment Board said in a release.

''Good news to government job aspirants, #Telangana govt has released another notification for filling up as many as 1,326 vacancies of doctors in Health Medical & Family Welfare Department today,'' state Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022