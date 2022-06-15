Left Menu

So far, 357 held for violence after Friday prayers: UP Police official

Of the 357 people arrested, 97 are from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Firozabad, eight from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, Kumar said giving in a district-wise breakup till Wednesday evening.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:26 IST
So far, 357 held for violence after Friday prayers: UP Police official
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 357 people from nine districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, a senior official said on Wednesday. Thirteen FIRs have also been registered in nine districts in this connection, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement. Of the 357 people arrested, 97 are from Prayagraj, 85 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 20 from Firozabad, eight from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, Kumar said giving in a district-wise breakup till Wednesday evening. Of the 13 cases, three each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, he said. A mob had pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a TV debate.

In Prayagraj, a mob had set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022