Military burn pits victims' bill advances in U.S. Senate

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:02 IST
Legislation to improve health care and disability benefits to veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan advanced with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

The bill will now face a final vote of approval before moving to President Joe Biden's desk for signature into law.

