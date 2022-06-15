Military burn pits victims' bill advances in U.S. Senate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Legislation to improve health care and disability benefits to veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan advanced with bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
The bill will now face a final vote of approval before moving to President Joe Biden's desk for signature into law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Biden
- U.S. Senate
- Afghanistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq: Iran gas cuts due to nonpayment will cause shortages
UN report finds ‘limited progress’ on human rights protections for Iraqis
Iraq reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, OIE says
Briton sentenced to 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artifacts
Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law