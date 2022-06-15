Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM to honour teams involved in rescuing boy from borewell

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh will felicitate the rescue teams involved in the safe evacuation of Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy, who had fallen into an unused borewell in Janjgir-Champa district, at a function here on Thursday, a government official said.Rahul fell into the 80-feet deep borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village around 2 pm on June 10 while he was playing there.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:24 IST
Chhattisgarh CM to honour teams involved in rescuing boy from borewell
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh will felicitate the rescue teams involved in the safe evacuation of Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy, who had fallen into an unused borewell in Janjgir-Champa district, at a function here on Thursday, a government official said.

Rahul fell into the 80-feet deep borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village around 2 pm on June 10 while he was playing there. He got stuck at a depth of more than 60 feet below the surface and was rescued on Tuesday night.

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation that lasted 102 hours. ''All those who contributed in the biggest rescue operation in the history of the state will be honoured by the chief minister during a function at his official residence on Thursday. Personnel of the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, Army, Home Guards and officials and employees of several other departments were involved in saving Rahul,'' he said.

The boy has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. The doctor attending him said he was stable and being treated for sepsis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show; U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17 and more

Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round and more

Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia exten...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022