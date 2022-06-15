Chhattisgarh CM to honour teams involved in rescuing boy from borewell

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh will felicitate the rescue teams involved in the safe evacuation of Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy, who had fallen into an unused borewell in Janjgir-Champa district, at a function here on Thursday, a government official said.

Rahul fell into the 80-feet deep borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village around 2 pm on June 10 while he was playing there. He got stuck at a depth of more than 60 feet below the surface and was rescued on Tuesday night.

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation that lasted 102 hours. ''All those who contributed in the biggest rescue operation in the history of the state will be honoured by the chief minister during a function at his official residence on Thursday. Personnel of the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, Army, Home Guards and officials and employees of several other departments were involved in saving Rahul,'' he said.

The boy has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. The doctor attending him said he was stable and being treated for sepsis.

