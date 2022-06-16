Left Menu

Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya's death is fired

He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a drivers licence.Schurr, who is white, claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Schurrs attorneys said the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:14 IST
Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya's death is fired
  • Country:
  • United States

A Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired, officials said Wednesday.

Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids officer for seven years, waived a right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.

Schurr's dismissal was recommended by police Chief Eric Winstrom after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday.

Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver's licence.

Schurr, who is white, claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Schurr's attorneys said the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show; U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17 and more

Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round and more

Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia exten...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022