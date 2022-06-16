Debt-ridden tempo driver ends his life in Greater Noida

Left Menu

A 28-year-old tempo driver, reeling under financial debt, was found dead in a Greater Noida park on Wednesday in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said. The body was found in the park in front of Ansal Mall, under Knowledge Park police station limits, the officials said. The man was reeling under financial debt.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:43 IST
A 28-year-old tempo driver, reeling under financial debt, was found dead in a Greater Noida park on Wednesday in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said. The body was found in the park in front of Ansal Mall, under Knowledge Park police station limits, the officials said. A police spokesperson said a purse was found from his clothes after which the identity of the dead could be established. ''The man was identified as a native of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. His family was contacted and they said he worked as a tempo driver,'' the official said. ''The man was reeling under financial debt. He had purchased the tempo on loan but was unable to payback the money and the lender had impounded the tempo also. Recently he had called up his family and informed them that he was under stress and considering suicide,'' the official said, citing information from his family. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and further legal proceedings in the matter are being carried out, police said.

