U.S.-led coalition detains Islamic State leader in Syria -statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-06-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 06:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The U.S.-led coalition forces detained on Thursday a senior Islamic State leader during an operation in Syria on June 16, a statement by the coalition said.

The U.S.-led coalition earlier carried out an early-morning helicopter landing operation in a part of northern Syria held by Turkish-backed rebels, a spokesperson for the rebel group told Reuters, in what he said was the first raid of its kind in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

