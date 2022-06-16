U.S.-led coalition detains Islamic State leader in Syria -statement

The U.S.-led coalition forces detained on Thursday a senior Islamic State leader during an operation in Syria on June 16, a statement by the coalition said.

The U.S.-led coalition earlier carried out an early-morning helicopter landing operation in a part of northern Syria held by Turkish-backed rebels, a spokesperson for the rebel group told Reuters, in what he said was the first raid of its kind in the area.

