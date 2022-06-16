Tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha; police suspect murder
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old tribal girl was found dead at a farm in Maharashtra's Palghar district, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder.
The girl left her house in Jawhar taluka here around 11 am on Tuesday to take care of their cashew and mango farm located nearby, but did not return home, an official at the district police headquarters on Thursday said quoting the complaint filed by the victim's father.
On Wednesday evening, some passersby spotted her body in a drain at another agriculture field in the area and alerted police, he said.
The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.
The official said they suspect the girl was hit with a hard object and the culprit then dumped the body in the drain to destroy evidence of the crime.
The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense), and 341 (wrongful restraint), he said.
Efforts were on to nab the culprit and to ascertain the motive behind the killing, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- district police
- Maharashtra
- Indian
- Jawhar
- mango farm
- Palghar district
ALSO READ
Buying wide-body aircraft is ''just a matter of time'' once Indian airports become hubs: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.
GODAWAN, THE ARTISANAL INDIAN SINGLE MALT, SPREADS ITS WINGS TO DUBAI
Indian-origin youth fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations in Singapore
Godrej Veg Oils recognizes top vada pav outlets across 7 cities in Maharashtra under its initiative 'Vada Pav Cha Raja'
Indian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert