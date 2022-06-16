Four killed in overnight rocket strike on outskirts of Ukraine's Sumy -governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:12 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An overnight Russian air-launched rocket strike hit a suburb of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing four and wounding six, the local governor said on Thursday.
Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi did not specify the target of the strike on the suburb of Sad.
He said another rocket strike hit the Dobropillia district, which lies next to the Russian border, at 5 a.m. on Thursday, followed by 26 mortar rounds fired from across the border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Dmytro Zhyvytskyi
- Sumy
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada imposes new sanctions on Russian financial sector
High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil
High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil
(Update: Launched) Russian cargo ship to launch to International Space Station this week
Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes