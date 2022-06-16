Slovaks give Mi helicopters, Grad rockets to Ukraine
"Glad to confirm that thousands of #Slovak 122mm Grad rockets and 5 Mi series helicopters have been safely donated to #Ukraine armed forces," Jaroslav Nad tweeted after a meeting of NATO and other western defence ministers in Brussels. The shipment includes four M1-17 and one Mi-2 helicopter, he said, adding that those have already been replaced in the Slovak armed forces by U.S.-made UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.
The shipment includes four M1-17 and one Mi-2 helicopter, he said, adding that those have already been replaced in the Slovak armed forces by U.S.-made UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. A NATO member and Ukraine's western neighbour, Slovakia has strongly supported Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion.
It has previously donated other military equipment and ammunition, including the S-300 air defence system. It has also agreed to sell eight new Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
