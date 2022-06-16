Left Menu

UK says main bridges over Ukraine's Siverskyy Donets river likely destroyed

Ukraine has probably managed to withdraw a large proportion of its combat troops, who were originally holding the town, the ministry said. "Russia's combat force in the Donbas is highly likely operating in increasingly ad hoc and severely undermanned groupings," it said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:36 IST
UK says main bridges over Ukraine's Siverskyy Donets river likely destroyed
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia will need to conduct a contested river crossing or advance on its stalled flanks after all the main bridges over the Siverskyy Donets river, linking Sievierodonetsk and Ukrainian-held territory, have likely been destroyed, Britain's Defense Ministry said on Thursday. Ukraine has probably managed to withdraw a large proportion of its combat troops, who were originally holding the town, the ministry said.

"Russia's combat force in the Donbas is highly likely operating in increasingly ad hoc and severely undermanned groupings," it said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter. After being pushed back from the outskirts of Kyiv in May, Russia's troops have focused their efforts on capturing the entirety of the Donbas, an industrial region where fighting has focused in recent weeks on Sievierodonetsk, now largely in ruins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022