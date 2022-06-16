Kremlin says Russia, U.S. at 'a very, very hot point of confrontation' - RIA
Moscow and Washington are currently at "a very, very hot point of confrontation", the RIA news agency said, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov said earlier on Thursday that Russia and the United States must discuss the extension of the START nuclear arms reduction treaty.
