German multiple rocket launchers to be delivered to Ukraine by August -minister

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:44 IST
Christine Lambrecht Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Three multiple rocket launchers that Germany pledged to Kyiv can be delivered in July or August after Ukrainian troops have been trained on the weapons, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

"The training on these multiple rocket launchers can begin at the end of June, meaning they can be delivered at the end of July or the start of August," she told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks with her NATO counterparts in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

