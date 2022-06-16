Left Menu

Can POCSO circular issued by Mumbai police chief be withdrawn? HC asks Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:13 IST
Can POCSO circular issued by Mumbai police chief be withdrawn? HC asks Maha govt
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government if the police could withdraw the controversial circular, issued by the Mumbai police commissioner earlier this month, which mandated that no FIR for molestation or offenses under the POCSO Act should be registered without the zonal DCP permission.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and V K Bisht asked the public prosecutor to take instructions from the state government or directly from the police commissioner, on ''whether the June 6 circular issued by the Mumbai police commissioner could be withdrawn?'' The HC was hearing a plea filed by city resident Damayanti Vasave, who argued that the circular was arbitrary and sought that it be set aside. The high court will hear the plea further on June 23. On June 6, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey issued a circular, which said a First Information Report (FIR) for molestation or under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should be registered only upon a recommendation by an Assistant Commissioner of Police and after receiving permission of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the zone. The reason cited for the directive was that many times false cases of such offenses are registered due to disputes over property, money, or because of personal feuds.

However, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights sought withdrawal of the order, saying it will violate the rights of sexual abuse victims. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also asked Pandey to immediately withdraw the order.

After facing criticism over the circular, Pandey last week said if the majority feels otherwise, the directive can be reconsidered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022