Protests in parts of Rajasthan against Centre's Agnipath scheme

Scores of defense job aspirants led by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) staged protests in several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for four-year contractual recruitment in the armed forces.

Job aspirants and RLP activists took out protest rallies in Jodhpur, Sikar, Jaipur, Nagaur, Ajmer, and Jhunjhunu districts.

Additional police forces were deployed at these protest centers, a senior police officer said.

''No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere where protest is being held. The situation is peaceful,'' ADGP (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had announced on Wednesday to protest against the scheme at all district headquarters of the state and submit a memorandum seeking withdrawal of the scheme. He also demanded the Centre start Army recruitment rallies and give two-year age relaxation to the aspirants.

The government unveiled the scheme on Tuesday saying it will overhaul the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to tackle future security challenges facing the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)