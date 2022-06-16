Yemeni journalist killed in car blast in Aden

Left Menu

A Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden late on Wednesday, police said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city. Among Yemen's many destabilising forces are Islamist military groups like Al Qaeda and Islamic State that have, in the past, carried out attacks, including in the south.

Reuters | Aden | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:56 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden late on Wednesday, police said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city. Initial investigations indicated that an explosive device had been planted on the car driven by Saber al-Haidari, according to a police statement published by the southern armed forces in Aden.

The statement did not specify which media outlet Haidari, 40, worked for. Firefighters doused the charred wreckage of the car on the main street in Aden, which has seen an increase in violence in recent months.

A car bombing in March killed a senior Yemeni military leader and three of his entourage in what authorities described as an attack by "terrorist elements". Last November, a pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion. Her husband, also a journalist, was injured.

Yemen has been mired in a seven-year conflict between a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that largely holds North Yemen. Among Yemen's many destabilizing forces are Islamist military groups like Al Qaeda and Islamic State that have, in the past, carried out attacks, including in the south.

