Left Menu

UK sets out new Russia sanctions for "barbaric treatment of children in Ukraine"

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:00 IST
UK sets out new Russia sanctions for "barbaric treatment of children in Ukraine"
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Thursday said it had sanctioned Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the "forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children", as part of a new wave of sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis.

"We are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children," Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Britain said the latest sanctions round of sanctions also included Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, targetted for his support and endorsement of the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022