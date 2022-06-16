France's Macron meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Kyiv for first time since war began

French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, Macron's office said, marking the first time the two leaders had met physically since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Macron was visiting Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in a show of support that the Kyiv government hopes will be followed by concrete action to help it in the war with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)