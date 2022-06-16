Man shoots villager suspecting affair with his wife; arrested

A 36-year-old man was allegedly shot at by a fellow villager here on Thursday on suspicion of having an affair with his wife, police said.

The victim was out on a morning walk when he sustained a bullet injury on his shoulder. He was taken to Community Health Centre in Mahilpur and later referred to Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur, they said.

Mahilpur SHO, Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh, said the accused has been nabbed and a case is being registered against him.

Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

