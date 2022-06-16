KOLKATA FOODGRAIN 2 LAST

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

WHOLE GRAIN (In Rs./quintal) Gram 5200.00-5800.00 Moong 7100.00-8100.00 Masoor 6350.00-6900.00 Arhar 5900.00-6000.00 Matar 5450.00-6400.00 Urad 5200.00-5300.00 Moth 9800.00-10300.00 Barley 3200.00-3800.00 Jawar 2700.00-3300.00 Bajra 2900.00-=3300.00 Makai(Bihar) 2600.00-3100.00 Makai(A.P) 2400.00-2700.00 Popcorn 4200.00-6400.00 ---- Other Commodity: Atta 2600.00-2700.00 Maida 2700.00-2800.00 Suji 2800.00-2900.00 Matar Besan 5300.00-5400.00 ---- POTATOES: Chandramukhi Rs.1650.00 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti Rs.1150.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super Rs.1050.00 Per 50 Kg.

