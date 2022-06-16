Maha: 92 minority migrants from Pak, Balochistan receive Indian citizenship certificates

At least 92 minority migrants received certificates of Indian citizenship from collector Rajesh Narvekar in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said.

Narvekar handed over the certificates to migrants from Pakistan and Balochistan at a function organised here, the official said.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said it was a proud moment for those who received the citizenship certificates in the 75th year of the country's independence.

The district collectorate had organised four camps in the district to make the process of obtaining citizenship smooth, it was stated.

In keeping with the Home Ministry’s notification, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are residents of India are given citizenship of the country.

Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi are authorised to give citizenship to such residents, and collectors from 16 districts in the country, including Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Pune and Nagpur, can issue the certificates.

Additional collector Vaidehi Ranade, resident deputy collector Sudham Pardeshi, and deputy collector Revati Gaikar were present at the function.

According to the district revenue authorities, a total of 271 people had been issued citizenship certificates 2018 and 2022 in Thane.

