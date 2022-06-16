Left Menu

SC judge MR Shah falls ill in Himachal, being airlifted to Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:45 IST
Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah was airlifted to Delhi after falling sick in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to sources. Justice Shah suffered some discomfort in the chest, they said. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment, said the sources. Later in a video message, Justice Shah said he is stable and reaching Delhi.

"By the grace of God. I am Ok and stable. Nothing to worry (about). I am reaching Delhi and you can see me. You can watch. By the grace of God I had the 'darshan' (in some temple) yesterday (Wednesday) and the day before and thereafter, I am leaving with all blessings to me and my family. God bless everybody and me also," Justice Shah said in the video circulated within the legal fraternity.

Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.

Justice Shah, born on May 16, 1958, was enrolled as an Advocate on July 19, 1982, and practiced in the Gujarat High Court before being appointed as an Additional Judge of the same high court on March 7, 2004. He became a Permanent Judge on June 22, 2005, in the Gujarat High Court and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on August 12, 2018. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 2, 2018, and is due to retire on May 15, 2023.

