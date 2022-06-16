Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Thursday, the police said. "#Encounter has started at Hangalgund, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)