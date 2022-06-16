Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Thursday, the police said.
ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:03 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Thursday, the police said. "#Encounter has started at Hangalgund, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. More details are awaited. (ANI)
